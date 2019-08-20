|
Lanning, Sr., Donald Dale
Donald Dale Lanning Sr. age 83 of Loxahatchee FL passed away on Saturday Aug. 10, 2019 at Hospice of TrustBridge. He is a retiree of Boca Woods as a shop manger. He was a veteran of the Korean War having proudly served in the US Army. He is survived by his four children, daughter and son in-law: Candie (Gary) Ries, daughter and son-in-law: Tonya (Douglas) Keener, daughter and daughter-in-law: Carla (Stacie Gontaruk) Lanning, son and daughter in-law: Donald II (Sarah) Lanning, loving partner Barbara Dinkins & her family, five generations of ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grand child. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.
The Flag ceremony (Service) for Donald Lanning will be held this Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 @ 10:30AM. Please arrive to the VA Cemetery by 10:15AM. The ceremony will start promptly at 10:30AM. VA Cemetery South Florida National Cemetery 6501 N. State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449. Please enter Lane 1.
If desired memorial contributions may be made to: TrustBridge Hospice Fountain at Trustbridgefoundation.org.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019