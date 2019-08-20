Home

Sr. Donald Dale Lanning

Sr. Donald Dale Lanning Obituary
Lanning, Sr., Donald Dale
Donald Dale Lanning Sr. age 83 of Loxahatchee FL passed away on Saturday Aug. 10, 2019 at Hospice of TrustBridge. He is a retiree of Boca Woods as a shop manger. He was a veteran of the Korean War having proudly served in the US Army. He is survived by his four children, daughter and son in-law: Candie (Gary) Ries, daughter and son-in-law: Tonya (Douglas) Keener, daughter and daughter-in-law: Carla (Stacie Gontaruk) Lanning, son and daughter in-law: Donald II (Sarah) Lanning, loving partner Barbara Dinkins & her family, five generations of ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grand child. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.
The Flag ceremony (Service) for Donald Lanning will be held this Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 @ 10:30AM. Please arrive to the VA Cemetery by 10:15AM. The ceremony will start promptly at 10:30AM. VA Cemetery South Florida National Cemetery 6501 N. State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449. Please enter Lane 1.
If desired memorial contributions may be made to: TrustBridge Hospice Fountain at Trustbridgefoundation.org.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
