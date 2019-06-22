McCants, Sr., James Raymond

Jim, age 84, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. A native Floridian born in 1934 in West Palm Beach, he graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1952 and joined the Army during the Korean War. His law enforcement career included the West Palm Beach Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, having graduated from the FBI Academy in 1977, class 109 and retiring as a Colonel in 1995 with over 35 years of service to the community.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years MaryAnn, daughter Sheri McCants-Hubers (Kevin) and sons Michael (Susan) and Jim Jr. (Linda), five grandchildren Zachary Hubers, Megan and Madison McCants, Jonathan and Jennifer Corbitt, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Also survived by his two sisters Mary Katherine McCann and Marsha Jo Lemstrom (Jeff) and sister-in-law Lillian McCants. He was pre-deceased by his parents Thomas and Frances McCants, brothers Tommy, Johnny, Lloyd and brother-in-law Jack McCann.

He was the best husband, father and grandfather "Pop" you could ever want. He loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, and being in North Carolina. His services will be private. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 22 to June 23, 2019