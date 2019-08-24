|
Carroll, Sr., Patrick Vincent
Age 86 of Greenacres, FL passed away Aug. 18, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born Feb. 18, 1933 in New Rochelle, NY to Bernard and Lottie Zinck Carroll. Pat was a U.S. Navy veteran and he also dedicated a 40 year career to the New Rochelle Water Co. as a Director of Operations. He was a former bowler, avid reader, loved swimming and watching all of his grandchildren's sporting events. Pat married the love of his life, Angela 61 years ago and she will always be his "Special Angel". Pat was a selfless person with the kindest gentlest soul who lived for his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family. Pat is survived by his loving wife, Angela; children, Renée Tucker (husband, Terry), Patrice Sarna (husband, Richard), Patrick Carroll., Jr. (wife, Anita); siblings, Dottie Steelberg, Richard (wife, Millie) and David (wife , Laura); grandchildren, Annelisa Tucker, Cole Sarna, Liam Sarna, Mia, Sophie, Patrick III and Claire Carroll. Pat was preceded in death by: parents; siblings, Francis, John, Peggy Umbro, Thomas, Robert, Catherine, Bernard, Rosemarie Merigliano, James and Gerald. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00AM Sept. 7, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 6090 Hypoluxo Road, Lake Worth, FL 33463.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019