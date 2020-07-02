Gellatly, Stafford R.

Stafford R. Gellatly, ninety years old, formerly of Connecticut and a resident of Jupiter, Florida for nearly thirty years, passed away on June 28, 2020 after a short illness. He is survived by several nephews and a great niece and great nephew. Mr. Gellatly owned and operated the Gellatly Construction Company in Bridgeport and Trumbull, Connecticut until his retirement. Throughout his life, Mr. Gellatly was an avid golfer who enjoyed traveling around the country and the world playing the game. A private graveside service will take place at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport, Connecticut, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Gellatly's name may be made to The Fairfield County Community Foundation in Norwalk, Connecticut.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store