Stanley Brosterman

Brosterman, Stanley

Sadly, Stan passed away peacefully at home in Lake Worth, FL on July 20, 2020. Resident of Great Neck, NY, 88 years old. Husband of Beverly (married nearly 65 years), father of Randi Brosterman Hutchens (Bob Hutchens) and Julie Brosterman-Schector (Marc Schector), grandfather of Jonathan and Jennifer Hutchens. Stan was beloved by many, had the gift of gab and was legendary in his industry. Devoted to family, Stan loved life. Stan will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



