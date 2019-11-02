|
|
Kleinman, Stanley
Stanley "Stan" Kleinman, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019. Born February 12, 1923 in New York. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. He was a trained optometrist and later became an insurance agent for Occidental Life. Married for 66 years to the love of his life, Minna, he is also survived by his three sons, Burton (Marti), Howard (Sheri), and Andy. He is also survived by seven grandsons, two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
Graveside services will take place Monday, November 4, 2019 1:30PM at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, 11520 State Road 7, Boynton Beach, FL 33473.
The family will receive Shiva at the home of Burt and Marti Kleinman, Wycliffe Country Club, 4179 Manchester Lake Drive, Wellington, FL 33449 on Monday, 4:00PM to 8:00PM and Tuesday, 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM.
Donations can be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County Foundation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019