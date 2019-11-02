Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Israel Boynton Beach Chapel
11115 S Jog Rd
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
(561) 732-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Kleinman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Kleinman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Kleinman Obituary
Kleinman, Stanley
Stanley "Stan" Kleinman, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019. Born February 12, 1923 in New York. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. He was a trained optometrist and later became an insurance agent for Occidental Life. Married for 66 years to the love of his life, Minna, he is also survived by his three sons, Burton (Marti), Howard (Sheri), and Andy. He is also survived by seven grandsons, two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
Graveside services will take place Monday, November 4, 2019 1:30PM at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, 11520 State Road 7, Boynton Beach, FL 33473.
The family will receive Shiva at the home of Burt and Marti Kleinman, Wycliffe Country Club, 4179 Manchester Lake Drive, Wellington, FL 33449 on Monday, 4:00PM to 8:00PM and Tuesday, 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM.
Donations can be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County Foundation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beth Israel Boynton Beach Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -