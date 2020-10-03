1/1
Stanley M. Brodsky
1924 - 2020
9/20/1924 - 9/28/2020
Stan Brodsky passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at the ripe old age of 96. He will most be remembered as a warm, interested and interesting, memorable human being.
He was born and educated in New York City, earning a Masters in Mechanical Engineering and a Doctorate from the NYU School of Education. He served as Dean of Technology at NYC Technical College for several years and taught mechanical engineering for many more. His students adored him. Stan spent several summers in India teaching the science of engineering to local professors to help them improve the quality of their students' education.
Stan earned many awards in his field, co-authored two books and was proud of his work accrediting technology programs nationwide. To his surprise, he was inducted into The City College of NY Football Hall of Fame in 1995.
After retirement, he and his wife moved to Riverwalk in Florida which he described as Paradise. He was an avid golfer "and occasionally got the ball in the hole". He enjoyed going out to lunch and playing poker with his buddies. He was a world traveler with his perfect travel mate Monica.
Stan is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Monica, two daughters Janet Brodsky (Karen) and Ellen Brodsky (Larry), son Russell Brodsky (Lori), as well as grandchildren Zoey (Tulea), Brandon, and Nate.
Stan had a great sense of humor, enjoyed people and savored life. He will be sorely missed.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
