Gruner, Stanley Mitchell
Stanley Mitchell Gruner passed away on December 3, 2019. He was the beloved long-term partner of Joan McAuley, father of Ann, Mitchell and Stephanie, and grandfather of Gwyneth.
Everyone loved Stan. He was gentle and kind, and as much as everyone loved him, he loved them back. He loved Joan, and for more than thirty years they were inseparable. He had many friendships, some stretching back to his childhood. He was loyal and valued lifetime relationships. He played with the same tennis gang for more than 40 years, and saw the same barber for 30. He remained friendly even with his ex-wives. He would speak with Nancy (his first wife) each year on their anniversary. When he separated from Peggy (his second wife), she threw him a housewarming party and invited him to her next wedding.
Stan's passion was tennis. He picked up a racket at age 10 and never put it down. He was a fantastic player, known for his tennis whites, gentlemanly manner and mean drop shot. He won the Boys Tennis Doubles State Championship in 1941 with Ted Prior, and went on to win many other titles over the years. Mostly he enjoyed playing tennis with friends, and continued playing with them until he was 92.
Stan was a gentleman. He attended Florida Military Academy, served in the army during World War II as a telegraph operator, and graduated from the University of North Carolina. While there, he played tennis alongside future Wimbledon Champion Vic Seixas. He could have gone on tour like his teammate (though probably not on to victory at Wimbledon), but he loved Florida too much and wanted to come home. He had a savings & loan company, and later ran Gruner Realty Company in Palm Beach.
Stan was born in 1925 in West Palm Beach. His father, Offim Philip "O.P." came to Florida in 1909 from Poland at age 13. He married Fay, opened Gruner's Department Store on Clematis Street and built a Moorish style family home that still stands on Washington Road. O.P. was a founder of Temple Israel where Stan was Bar Mitzvahed. Stan always said he had the perfect childhood with loving parents and wonderful sisters, Rosalind Nevard, Millicent Liebergall, and Elaine Berkson. In addition to Joan, his children and granddaughter, Stan leaves behind his sister Elaine, two sons-in-law, Joseph Johnson and Colin Buckley, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and the larger McAuley clan, who treated him like a member of their family.
There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are kindly requested to make donations in Stan's name to: the Delray Beach Youth Tennis Foundation, which helps at-risk youth transform their lives through tennis and education. www.delraytennisfoundation.org
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019