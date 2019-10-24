|
Bafitis, Stella
October 25, 1921
October 19, 2019
Stella Margarita Bafitis embarked on her new adventure at 1:09AM on October 19, 2019. She was surrounded by people she loved, and who unconditionally loved her. She journeyed on "her terms" having mental clarity to the last day.
Stella lived a life of love and service. Born in Cairo, Egypt, she first moved to Greece and then to the United States to attend college. She was a seasoned international traveler throughout her life. She was fluent in four languages and equally fluent in the wisdom, generosity, and love she poured out to anyone lucky enough to have been in her orbit.
Stella took care of her mother Irene when she became ill and who left this worldly existence so early in Stella's life at age 42. She also took care of her aging dad, Haralambos, with loving attention. She married Bill Bafitis "her man" and had two sons, Harold and Peter Dean.
Stella and Bill generously opened their home in New York to her three brothers, George, Andrew and Nick. She stayed exceptionally close to her brothers and their loving families throughout her life.
Stella adored her sons Harold, a plastic surgeon, and Peter, an architect, taking great pride in all their accomplishments. Stella loved her grandchildren beyond measure and showered them with unconditional love and inspirational life lessons. She was instrumental in raising Peter's children Melanie and Gregory in New York and loved their mother Hillary Gordon Bafitis as a daughter. She was also a major part of the lives of Harold's children, Angelica and William here in Florida and also loved their mother Kathy Vidas Bafitis as a daughter.
Stella made a lasting impression on everyone she met. The family, friends, and acquaintances that knew her all have 'Stella Stories' recounting her physical, emotional, mental, and of course spiritual fortitude.
Stella Margarita Bafitis was a force bigger than life itself. She filled a room with her energy and vitality that endured for almost a century. Bravo to a life well lived to which will continue in all that she loved.
God bless Stella as she smiles on all of us.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 26 from 11:00AM to 1:30PM at the Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 754 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, Florida with church services following at St. Catherine's Greek Orthodox Church, 110 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019