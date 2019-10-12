|
Damon, Stella
Stella Antul Carney Damon, age 92, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Stella was born on Worcester, MA, daughter of the late Anthony and Agnes (Renis) Antul. She attended Commerce High School, Girls Trade School and Elizabeth Ollis Beauty Academy. She was a hair dresser for over 40 years and was owner of Stella Antul Beauty Salon in Worcester. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Carney of 23 years and second husband, Kendall Damon of 27 years; brothers, Walter P. Antul and Henry J. Antul, killed in WWII and Paul Antul; sisters, Helen Antul, Jean Serafin, Eugenia McGrath and Anna Morley. She is survived by a sister, Theresa Montville and a brother, Stanley B. (Janet) Antul; many nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services are scheduled at this time.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019