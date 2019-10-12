Home

POWERED BY

Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1107 Lake Avenue
Lake Worth , FL 33460
561-533-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Damon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Damon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Damon Obituary
Damon, Stella
Stella Antul Carney Damon, age 92, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Stella was born on Worcester, MA, daughter of the late Anthony and Agnes (Renis) Antul. She attended Commerce High School, Girls Trade School and Elizabeth Ollis Beauty Academy. She was a hair dresser for over 40 years and was owner of Stella Antul Beauty Salon in Worcester. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Carney of 23 years and second husband, Kendall Damon of 27 years; brothers, Walter P. Antul and Henry J. Antul, killed in WWII and Paul Antul; sisters, Helen Antul, Jean Serafin, Eugenia McGrath and Anna Morley. She is survived by a sister, Theresa Montville and a brother, Stanley B. (Janet) Antul; many nieces and nephews. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services are scheduled at this time.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now