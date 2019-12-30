|
|
Mainville, Stella
Stella Mainville, 91, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL passed away December 25, 2019 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. She was born May 8, 1928, the daughter of the late Henri and Jeanne (DeChamplain) St-Onge.
Stella was born in Detroit, MI, moved to Cornwall, Ontario, Canada at 5 years old. There she attended and graduated from the 8th grade at Ecole Nativite. She was the oldest of nine children and helped out with younger siblings. At 16, she started working at Courtaulds in Cornwall, where they made nylon used for making rugs. It was there that she met her future husband, Rheal Mainville and together they celebrated 69 years and 11 months of marriage. Their travels took them the Syracuse, NY in 1963. She worked at Electric Auto-Lite Co. sewing car seat covers, Prestolite, where she sewed up ladies purses and Leabury where she sewed men's suits and also was a district distributor, a Home Goods products with husband, Rheal. She also was a companion for couples in Lost Tree Village in Singer Island and even worked at Bank of Boston being an account file organizer.
She enjoyed golfing, bowling, bingo, cards and board games. Her main passion besides helping others was sewing / seamstress. Her greatest achievement was her family. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph St-Onge, Francois St-Onge, three sisters, Helene St-Onge, Jeannette (Ernest) Gratton, and Gabrielle (Roger) Lefebvre and a daughter-in-law Bonnie Mainville.
She is survived by her daughter, Louise Wagoner of Buford, GA; four sons, Gerard Mainville (Debbie) of Central Square, NY; Jacques Mainville of Sebring, FL, Paul Mainville (Sue) of Palm Beach Gardens and Denis Mainville (Stephanie) of Palm Beach Gardens; brother Lionel St-Onge (Georgette) of Southgate, MI, and two sisters M. Therese St-Onge C.N.D. of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Monique Gallant of Cornwall, Ontario, Canada. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM with a service to follow at 7:00PM at Aycock Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL. A Mass will also be held on January 25, 2020, at 11:00AM, located at St. Clare Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach, FL 33408.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019