Allen, Stephanie Veronica
Stephanie Veronica Allen, 62, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on May 29, 2019. A public viewing will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:00AM until 10:00AM at Central New Testament Church of God, 1111 Fairfield Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00AM at Central New Testament Church of God, 1111 Fairfield Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 26 to June 27, 2019