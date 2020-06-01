Hayes, Stephen Austin
Stephen Austin Hayes, age 67, devoted husband and loving father, passed away from cancer in his West Palm Beach, Florida home on May 21, 2020. Stephen was born and raised in the Washington, DC area and was the third of four sons of Betty (Frost) and Webb C. Hayes III. Stephen attended The Landon School, graduated from The Lawrenceville School, and received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Stephen had a prolific 25 year career within executive search at DHR International, where he was seen as a trusted advisor to clients and colleagues, a strategic leader, and was an inaugural inductee to DHR's Hall of Fame. Stephen was known for his quick witted sense of humor, selfless approach to his friends and family, and was considered a "one of a kind" person. In 1977, Stephen married the love of his life, Theo (Tuomey), and their love created Stephen Austin, Jr., Mark Douglas, and Theo Elizabeth Hayes. Stephen was also the great-great-grandson of the 19th President of the United States, Rutherford B. Hayes, which he was very passionately involved in preserving and elevating the president's legacy. In addition to his career in search, Stephen was involved in several charitable and foundation activities, including the James M. Johnson Trust, the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library, the Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, and Imagination Stage. Finally, Stephen was a passionate outdoors-man, sailor, athlete, and was always the life of the party. He will be sorely missed.
A Celebration of Life memorial and burial will occur at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, (https://www.rbhayes.org/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.