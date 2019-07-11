Services Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 256 Main Street Batesburg-Leesville , SC 29070 (803) 532-4411 Resources More Obituaries for Stephen Park Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephen Barr Park Sr.

Stephen "Steve" Barr Park, Sr., age 46, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, was on a two-week adventure in Fairbanks, AK with Boy Scout Troop 132, along with his son, Stephen, and daughter, Victoria. On the 4th day of their adventure, June 29, 2019 at about 2:00PM, while they were hiking on a glacier he suddenly had problems breathing. The scouts performed CPR for 47 minutes on their Scoutmaster, Steve. The military rescue could not get to him in time since the scouts were in a secluded area. Steve passed away with his two teenage children and his Boy Scout Troop of adventurers at his side.

Steve was born August 21, 1972. He worked as a glass etcher and Commercial Artist for Unique Glass Art in Jupiter, FL. He had a genius talent in art and many other things. He graduated from Palm Beach Gardens High School and went to The American College for the School of Applied Arts in Atlanta, GA, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Steve had been with his beloved wife and friend, Rhonda, for 30 years. Steve began Boy Scouts after completing Cub Scouts and became the 54th Eagle Scout of Troop 132 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, on September 20, 1989 at 17 years of age. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow, and received his Brotherhood on February 7, 2015. Steve completed Wood Badge training in November 15, 2010. Steve was Cubmaster while his son was a Cub Scout. He and his wife, Rhonda, were very involved with Boy Scout Troop 132 when their son, Stephen, and daughter, Victoria, were with the Troop. Steve served as Assistant Scoutmaster for many years and proudly became Scoutmaster of Troop 132 on February 1, 2019. He received the Boy Scout District Award of Merit April 9, 2019 for outstanding district service. Steve served as a voluntary Girl Scout leader helping both of his daughters, Rachale and Victoria, for the past 20 years. Steve has helped scouts of all ages achieve advancements since 2000. He was a member of National Eagle Scout Association, Boy Scouts of America, Scouts BSA, Girl Scout USA, National Youth Leadership, Children with Diabetes, Friends For Life, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, and National Rifle Association. Steve was someone you could count on – he loved helping people.

He made amazingly beautiful things out of wood for the Scouts and their eagle projects, such as the Eagle board that shows the troop's eagles and scoutmasters through the years, assisting Anthony Velardo with his Eagle project: the beautiful shadow box fence around the scout equipment at Trinity United Methodist Church, flag stands, pens, neckerchief slides, and ceremonial displays. He was a master at doing many things to perfection such as the beautiful remodeling of his bathroom, designing not only his home but also many outdoor areas.

There is emptiness in the hearts of those who knew him. Steve was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by his wife, Rhonda Waldkoetter Park; son, Stephen B. Park, Jr.; daughters, Rachale L. Park and Victoria E. Park; his mother, Kathryn Barr Park; his father, John Weldon Park, Sr.; brother, John Weldon Park, Jr.; sister, Deborah Kathryn Merly; and Steve's mother-in-law, Cassandra Hull, who are all part of scouting. His beloved grandparents preceded him in death: Minnie Lee McDaniel Barr and Clyde Mitchell Barr; and Betty Lou Park and James Fulton Park, Sr.

Steve's Memorial Service will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 9625 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL on July 20, 2019 at 4:00PM. Reception will follow to greet the family, where a box for cards and donations to Troop 132 will be provided.

All scouts are encouraged to wear scout uniforms. Steve loved being a scout and especially being scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 132. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, you can mail a check to Boy Scout Troop 132, Post Office Box 30222, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33420. He also loved trees. Troop 132 will plant a tree with a plaque honoring Steve's service to scouting and Troop 132.

After several days, Steve's viewing will be at Barr-Price Funeral Home, 256 Main St, Batesburg-Leesville, SC from 3:00PM to 6:00PM. The Funeral Service will be the next day at the Barr-Price Funeral Home Chapel at 9:00AM. Entombment will follow in Christ the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Ridge Crest Memorial Park in Batesburg-Leesville, SC.