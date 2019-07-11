|
Shea, Stephen Edward
Steve passed June 13, 2019 at JFK Hospital. Born March 22, 1968 in New Jersey and raised in West Palm Beach spending summers at the Jersey shore. An avid outdoors man he lived life to the fullest.
Graduated University of Florida in Construction Management in 1992. Always a GATOR and had a very successful career but nothing surpassed his love of family and friends,
Survived by mother Dorothea Shea, wife Glenda and children Rudy, Gabriela and Mackenzie.
A Celebration of Life will be from 2:00PM to 6:00PM on Saturday, July 13 at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33461.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 11 to July 12, 2019