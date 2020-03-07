|
|
Edwards, Stephen
Mr. Stephen "Steve" Thomas was born October 7, 1936 and passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 83 in Port St. Lucie, FL.
He was born in Stuart, FL and was the son of Thomas and Frances Edwards. He graduated from Dan McCarty High School. Steve and Virginia "Ginger" Cooper were married on December 5, 1955. He initially worked for the state of Florida as a surveyor before moving to West Palm Beach in 1960 where he took a job with Dixie Asphalt. He would work his way through the ranks to become the Vice President of the company. Later he took a position with Ruben Construction, which later became Ranger Construction Company and was the Superintendent of the Asphalt division. Many of the roads in the state of Florida have his fingerprints all over them. Steve and Virginia moved to Cleveland, GA for the summers in 2001 to retire and wintered in Port St. Lucie for the last 10 years.
He is survived by his wife Virginia Louise Edwards, his son Tom and wife Rhonda Edwards, daughter Cindy and husband Ted Pennington, son Richard Edwards, grandchildren Melissa Pennington, Aaron Pennington, Stephen Edwards and Hope Huaman, and his sister Nancy and husband Julian Johnson.
A Visitation will be held on March 14, 2020 at 10:30AM with an 11:00AM Memorial Service to follow at Aycock at Tradition Life Celebration Center, 12571 SW Tradition Parkway, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987 (772) 618-2336.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020