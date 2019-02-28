COBB, Stephen Hugh Stephen Hugh Cobb, age 66, passed away on the morning of February 14, 2019 surrounded by loving family and close friends, at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Stephen, who went by Steve, was born November 3, 1952, at Good Samaritan Hospital to Hugh and Patricia Cobb. He graduated Forest Hill High School in West Palm Beach and attended Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville until his bold and rebellious nature led him to new horizons, always forging his own path in his own determined way. Steve eventually became a master tile setter perfecting his technique for more than four decades. The consummate craftsman, Steve worked throughout the country, as well as internationally, on a wide range of projects from private homes to high rises to high profile ventures, such as the Kravis Center in downtown West Palm Beach. Steve lived his life as he saw fit to live it, burning his candle so brightly that his flame was extinguished much too soon. He will be missed by all those who truly knew him. Steve is preceded in death by his father, Hugh, and his younger brother, Douglas. He is survived by his mother, Patricia; his siblings, Donald (Melissa) of Jupiter, FL, Christopher (Alicia) of Stuart, FL and Patricia Tacilauskas (Matthew) of North Palm Beach, FL; his nieces, Kimberly Cobb and Emma Cobb; his nephews Grant Cobb, Justin Tacilauskas and Jayden Salazar; and his close cousin, Pam Butler. A private ceremony will be held soon, just as Steve would have wanted it. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stephen Cobb's memory to Hospice of Palm Beach County (TrustBridge), 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 (www.trustbridge.com). Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary