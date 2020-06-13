Stephen Hunt
Hunt, Stephen
Stephen M. Hunt, Colonel, USAF Retired, 77, of Riviera Beach, FL, passed away on June 5, 2020 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Steve was born January 6, 1943 in Wooster, OH, the son of
Allison and Eleanor (Lindau) Hunt. He grew up in Medina, OH and graduated from Miami University in 1965 and the University of Hartford in 1971. He served for 20 years in the US Air Force and retired in 1985 as a Colonel (O6). He was an avid fan of the Washington Capitals and Washington Nationals. His sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Steve's Air Force career began with assignments to the Air Force Audit Agency at Westover AFB, MA, the AF Data Systems Design Center in Washington, DC, Bien Hoa AB in the Republic of Vietnam, and Norton AFB, California. Steve transitioned to the Computer Systems career field and served at the Air Force Data Systems Design Center in Gunter AFB, Alabama and the Pentagon, Washington, DC. The last three years of his career he served as Chief of Architecture and Integration at HQ USAF, Pentagon.
After retiring from the Air Force he had increasingly challenging roles as Program Manager at CACI, senior account executive at Teradata, Director of Advanced Technology at CACI and as Vice President and CIO at SI International and at Salient Federal Solutions. After retiring from Salient, he continued to provide advice and counsel to several non-profits and emerging technology companies in the Washington, DC area. Most recently, Steve served as a member of the Riviera Beach Planning and Zoning Board.
Memorials should be made to the Answer ALS charity (www.AnswerALS.org). At Steve's request there will not be a memorial service.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 13, 2020
Steve was a friend and a mentor. He was always upbeat and supportive. I'll miss him.
Jerry Raimo
Coworker
June 13, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
R.R
Neighbor
June 12, 2020
Steve was true mentor and passionate about leading his teams and gaining their sup[port. He was a boss, a mentor and a friend that will be missed. RIP Steve
Steve Zerbe
Coworker
June 12, 2020
Steve was a mentor and a friend. I owe my career to him. He never put less than everything into the people he dealt with or the ventures he took on. I couldn't have found a better role model for work ethic, attitude, and how to deal with people. You will surely be missed by one and all! Goodbye, Steve. RIP.
Jack Jackson
Friend
June 12, 2020
Steve was an absolutely lovely person; kind, gentle, warm, smart, and above-all patient. He hired me at VISTA after I raised a family. He made the workplace enjoyable and was a terrific mentor. He made a big difference in my life and I will always be grateful to him. RIP Steve.
Pat Inman
Coworker
June 12, 2020
I could not have had a finer companion for the last 25 years. I will cherish all the good times we had. I love you, Steve
Go Nats!
Dean Hess
Significant Other
June 12, 2020
Steve was a great, unique, and extremely genuine guy. Though successful, he didn't have a huge ego. He was passionate about the things he loved (e.g. Apple products, Washington Nationals). I enjoyed spending time with him and am fortunate to have known him.
Kyle Fredette
Acquaintance
June 12, 2020
We will always remember Steve as a true American patriot, a loyal friend, and an intensely faithful fan of the Washington Capitals, Hershey Bears, and Washington Nationals. We feel truly blessed that Steve was such a dear friend and to have shared so many wonderful experiences together, creating life long memories.
Bob and Barb Angelino
Friend
June 12, 2020
Steve made a difference in so many places during his life. He created a legacy in his wake and he will be missed by all who came to know him. Steve was incredibly kind and helpful to everyone he met. His passing is a terrible loss to us all.
Brad Antle
Friend
June 12, 2020
This world has lost another wonderful person. Steve was a delight to work with. I will miss his kindness and sense of humor. RIP Steve. I will miss you!
Sunday Williamson
Friend
June 12, 2020
Three Amigos and the Rose - Steve was a coworker at SI and Salient. More importantly, he was my dear friend, IT department, Apple advisor and an important part of the foursome known as the Three Amigos and the Rose. Steves hug, laugh and sound advice will be sorely missed. Rest In Peace my fiend.
Kay Curling
Coworker
June 12, 2020
Kay Curling
Friend
