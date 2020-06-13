Stephen Hunt

Hunt, Stephen
Stephen M. Hunt, Colonel, USAF Retired, 77, of Riviera Beach, FL, passed away on June 5, 2020 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Steve was born January 6, 1943 in Wooster, OH, the son of
Allison and Eleanor (Lindau) Hunt. He grew up in Medina, OH and graduated from Miami University in 1965 and the University of Hartford in 1971. He served for 20 years in the US Air Force and retired in 1985 as a Colonel (O6). He was an avid fan of the Washington Capitals and Washington Nationals. His sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Steve's Air Force career began with assignments to the Air Force Audit Agency at Westover AFB, MA, the AF Data Systems Design Center in Washington, DC, Bien Hoa AB in the Republic of Vietnam, and Norton AFB, California. Steve transitioned to the Computer Systems career field and served at the Air Force Data Systems Design Center in Gunter AFB, Alabama and the Pentagon, Washington, DC. The last three years of his career he served as Chief of Architecture and Integration at HQ USAF, Pentagon.
After retiring from the Air Force he had increasingly challenging roles as Program Manager at CACI, senior account executive at Teradata, Director of Advanced Technology at CACI and as Vice President and CIO at SI International and at Salient Federal Solutions. After retiring from Salient, he continued to provide advice and counsel to several non-profits and emerging technology companies in the Washington, DC area. Most recently, Steve served as a member of the Riviera Beach Planning and Zoning Board.
Memorials should be made to the Answer ALS charity (www.AnswerALS.org). At Steve's request there will not be a memorial service. Online condolences may be made at howard-quattlebaum.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.