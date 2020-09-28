Marmaroff, Stephen J.

Stephen J. Marmaroff, age 82, of Singer Island, FL, formerly of Brightwaters, NY, returned to the Lord September 25, 2020.

Steve is survived by the love of his life, Loretta, his devoted wife of 58 years, his children, Margo (Kevin) Kilkelly, Lisa (Ken) Gauvin, Stephen (Anna) Marmaroff, sister, Susan Gray. He was a beloved "Pop" to his grandchildren, Tara, Patrick, Lindsay, Casey, Justin, Rebecca and Jessica. They will miss his silly songs, ukulele playing, fishing lessons and especially his love and laughter. "Uncle Steve" will always have a special place in the hearts of his many nieces and nephews as well. Steve was an accomplished electrical engineer for many years before he co-founded a successful energy consulting firm. He was a graduate of Cornell University, a brother of the Seal & Serpent Fraternity, and earned two MBAs from NYU. Steve spent many years on the planning board for the Village of Brightwaters and served 10 years as Treasurer for his Singer Island condo association. Steve had a passion for entertaining, travel, gardening, fishing, boating, bird-watching, music, photography and Thai cooking. Above all, Steve will be remembered for his brilliant mind, incredible generosity and his unwavering love for his family. His sense of humor, contagious smile and unforgettable personality will be missed by all who had the gift of knowing Steve. A Celebration of Life will be held in New York at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.



