1/1
Stephen J. Marmaroff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marmaroff, Stephen J.
Stephen J. Marmaroff, age 82, of Singer Island, FL, formerly of Brightwaters, NY, returned to the Lord September 25, 2020.
Steve is survived by the love of his life, Loretta, his devoted wife of 58 years, his children, Margo (Kevin) Kilkelly, Lisa (Ken) Gauvin, Stephen (Anna) Marmaroff, sister, Susan Gray. He was a beloved "Pop" to his grandchildren, Tara, Patrick, Lindsay, Casey, Justin, Rebecca and Jessica. They will miss his silly songs, ukulele playing, fishing lessons and especially his love and laughter. "Uncle Steve" will always have a special place in the hearts of his many nieces and nephews as well. Steve was an accomplished electrical engineer for many years before he co-founded a successful energy consulting firm. He was a graduate of Cornell University, a brother of the Seal & Serpent Fraternity, and earned two MBAs from NYU. Steve spent many years on the planning board for the Village of Brightwaters and served 10 years as Treasurer for his Singer Island condo association. Steve had a passion for entertaining, travel, gardening, fishing, boating, bird-watching, music, photography and Thai cooking. Above all, Steve will be remembered for his brilliant mind, incredible generosity and his unwavering love for his family. His sense of humor, contagious smile and unforgettable personality will be missed by all who had the gift of knowing Steve. A Celebration of Life will be held in New York at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgley Cremation Services
4128 Westroads Drive, Suite 203
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 640-9009
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edgley Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved