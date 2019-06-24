Home

Stephen L. Ross

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen L. Ross Obituary
Ross, Stephen L.
Stephen L. Ross, a 40 resident of Tequesta, died June 20, 2019. He was a well respected member of the Title Insurance community since 1973, a graduate of Deland High School and a graduate of the University of Alabama,Tuscaloosa.
Steve and Joyce, his wife of 46 years, were the proud parents of daughters Glory and Joy and the adoring grandparents of five cherished grandchildren. Oh, how Steve loved his family. He was always the devoted, supportive and encouraging father and grandfather.
He enjoyed traveling, listening to music, playing a mean air guitar at his daughters' weddings, and especially woodcarving (ducks) in his garage while watching football on tv (Roll Tide).
He is survived by his immediate family (including sons-in-law David and Paul), sister Diane (Jerry), brother Tim (Katherine) and seven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Hellen and Harry, and his sister Nancy.
Although we have lost a truly wonderful member of our family, we were so very fortunate to have been part of his life and ever grateful that he was part of ours.
Memorial Service, Thursday, June 27 at 11:00AM, Church of the Good Shepherd, 400 Seabrook Rd, Tequesta, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 24 to June 26, 2019
