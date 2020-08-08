Stephen R. Ehrlich, 85, passed away from COVID-19 August 6, 2020 in Palm Beach, FL. Born in Brooklyn, Steve graduated from Poly Prep, Brown University, and NYU Business School. After a short stint as an accountant, Steve entered Wall Street where he succeeded as a pioneering corporate bond trader and became managing partner at Mabon, Nugent & Co for 20 years. During his tenure, Mabon grew from 150 to approximately 800 employees with offices in New York, Boston and London, and became the 50th largest securities firm in equity capital.Steve strongly believed in the value of higher education and was an active supporter of his alma mater Brown, where he served two terms as a Brown University Trustee and as a member of numerous Corporation Committees. He and his wife Mary Ann funded a significant number of scholarships at Brown's undergraduate and medical schools. He received numerous awards from the University for his service, most notably the Brown Bear Award. Steve and Mary Ann received the 2014 Artemis Joukowsky Award for their dedication and commitment to Brown's Medical School.In addition to Brown, his other philanthropic endeavors included serving on the boards of the Newark Museum, New Jersey Historical Society, New Jersey Building Authority, and the Rutgers Business Board of Advisors.He leaves behind his beloved wife Mary Ann of 62 years, son Peter Ehrlich and daughter-in-law Diane Zimnock, daughter Lisa Ehrlich Pearlman and grandchildren Emily and Zachary Pearlman, all of New York City.Steve raised his family in Short Hills, NJ, where they lived for 39 years. Upon retirement, he split his time between Palm Beach, FL and New Jersey so he could remain close with his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family and his many friends. He was a passionate golfer, avid sports fan of the Yankees and Knicks, and loved watching classic movies.Donations may be made to the Stephen R. Ehrlich Memorial Research Fund, devoted to COVID-19 research, at Brown University - by credit card online at