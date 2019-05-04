STURGEON, Stephen Robert "Steve" Sturgeon of Palm Springs, FL, passed away Wednesday, April 24. He was 67. He was born in Opalaka, FL on December 17, 1951, to Robert and Frankie (Oakley) Sturgeon. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Heidi Baum Sturgeon, and his brother Thomas Ray Sturgeon of Branford, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters Pamala Jo and Janine Louise, and one brother Jon David. He was also preceded in death by the couple's four-legged children, Cherokee, Blackfoot, and Little Bit. Steve graduated from high school in New Port Richie, FL. He learned to drive a truck while traveling with the carnival outside of Tampa. In 1977, he landed a job at Benton Express as a driver. He and Heidi began their journey in 1982 as he worked his way into management. He then transferred to West Palm Beach in 1984, eventually becoming Regional Manager. He loved this position because it allowed him to be back on the road. In 1999, Steve and Heidi bought a second home at Lake Okeechobee and enjoyed it into his retirement after 37 years in 2014. In retirement, he also enjoyed time in the gym, caring for his home, and making many trips to New York City with Heidi. A Celebration of Life for extended family is planned at Ellie Rays RV Resort owned by Steve's brother Tom. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 4, 2019