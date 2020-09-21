Stephen Warren

Warren, Stephen
Stephen Edward Warren, "Pop Pop", 72, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away peacefully September 19, 2020. Born November 27, 1947 in Vineland, NJ, the son of the late Jack Warren, and Evelyn Warren of Wellington. Steve is predeceased by his former spouse Mary Beth Warren. Steve is survived by his daughter Lindsay Warren of Ewing, NJ and his son Jared Warren and future daughter-in-law Devon Markowski of Yardville, NJ. "Pop Pop" is survived by several grandchildren Jacob Warren, Brady Warren, and Shay Warren, all of Yardville, NJ. Steve is also survived by two sisters Janice Goldstein and brother-in-law Marc Goldstein of Wellington, and Robin Warren and brother-in-law Edward Donner of Palm Beach Gardens. Steve is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Steve was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and son. Steve received a Bachelor's degree from Rider College and a Master's degree from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. Steve also had the opportunity to study at Princeton University in a select engineering program. As an engineer, Steve proudly served the State of New Jersey, by completing over 30 years of service with the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A lifelong Philadelphia sports fan, golfer, and coach, Steve enjoyed watching his beloved Phillies, Eagles, Sixers, and Flyers. Steve could also always be found on a golf course either working or playing a round with family and friends. Steve was known to have a good sense of humor and would enjoy having a laugh with anyone or while watching one of his favorite TV shows. Most importantly, Steve always offered his kindness to family, friends, and neighbors, which speaks to his selfless personality.
A private service will be held at the family's request.
In lieu of cards or flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (https://www.stjude.org
).