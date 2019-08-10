|
|
Sabatelli, Steve Vito
Steve Vito Sabatelli, of West Palm Beach, FL and Hewlett, NY passed away on August 9, 2019 at the age of 87. This lifelong fighter suffered many health setbacks in the past from which the prognosis was never good, but God saw fit to keep him with us for all these many years as a blessing to his family and all who knew him.
Steve is an immigrant success story born in the town of Fasano, Italy and was only 6 years old when he and his mother Antonia came to America to join his father Vito. Vito departed Italy shortly after Steve was born to pave the way for a better life for his family, never having had the chance to know his son until their arrival in America, in Youngstown, OH. The dream was not to be fulfilled as Vito died only a few years later. Only having each other, Antonia decided to relocate to Brooklyn, NY to be closer to family and work opportunities to help raise her son.
A self-motivator, Steve found his future in the Insurance Industry by first working for Insurance Companies while attending classes at Long Island University in the evening, shortly after serving his Country during the Korean War, and later by transitioning into owning his own Insurance Agency, Sabatelli & Swift, which still survives and flourishes today with his son Lloyd at the helm. The same effort that was applied to his success in business Steve applied in retirement by becoming an avid golfer with his game more focused on the comradery he shared with his fellow players and neighbors, than his score.
His giving caring nature lead him to help others succeed by becoming active in industry organizations and was a past President of the Brooklyn Brokers Association which later became the Council of Insurance Brokers of Great New York. Spiritually, Steve was an active member of both St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Hewlett, NY and St. Rita's Catholic Church in Wellington, FL. In retirement Steve was active on the Board of his homeowners association at Breakers West.
Steve is survived by the love of his life, Lynn Sabatelli, who after 38 years of marriage still looked at each other as adoringly as they did when they first met. Steve is also survived by his son Ivan and his wife Marianne, his son Lloyd and his wife Carla and his grandson Noah. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 7:00PM to 9:00PM at Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, 34 Hempstead Ave, Lynbrook, NY. Funeral mass at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Hewlett, NY on Wednesday, August 14 at 11:00AM followed by entombment at St. Johns Cemetery, Middle Village, NY.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019