Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Yavers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Edward Yavers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Edward Yavers Obituary
Yavers, Steven Edward
Steven Edward Yavers, 77, son of the late Estelle (Ebb) Yavers and Isidore Yavers, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Devoted husband of 41 years to Eve Austin Yavers, father to Jared Yavers and Alana (Alex) Yavers Krug, grandfather to Estelle and Bennett and brother to Harriet (Michael) Wellikoff and Carol (Ken) Cohen. He is also survived by his many devoted cousins, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.
A graduate of Columbia University. He attended Brooklyn Law School at night and worked at Goldman-DIlorenzo during the day. Steven became a successful real estate investor.
Steven had a great love of life which he lived to the fullest. His generosity, quick wit, philanthropic nature as well as his enjoyment of golf, squash, great gin playing skills and devotion to his many friends made him a much loved member of his New York City and Palm Beach Gardens communities.
Most important to him, was his love of family. They were always first in his heart. He will be forever missed.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -