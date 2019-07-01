|
Balogh, Steven L.
Steven L. Balogh, 74, of North Palm Beach, passed away on June 30, 2019. Steve owned and operated SLB General Contracting. He will be greatly missed by his wife Linda Balogh, daughter Susan Cooper and husband David, son Steven Balogh; grandchildren Austin Cooper and Logan Cooper. Preceded in death by his granddaughter Layne Balogh. A visitation gathering will be held on Friday, July 5 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM, Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral and Event Center, 754 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach, FL. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 11:00AM, Lighthouse Baptist Church, 757 Lighthouse Dr, North Palm Beach, FL.
Online condolences as well as more information at
(www.howard-quattlebaum.com)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 1 to July 2, 2019