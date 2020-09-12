Silverman, Steven

Steven David Silverman, M.D., 71, of West Palm Beach, beloved husband, father, grandfather, physician and friend passed away on September 10, 2020 from complications related to COVID-19.

Steven was born to Frances and Abe Silverman on October 7, 1948 in New York City. He grew up in the Village surrounded by family and graduated from Stuyvesant High School at age 16. He moved upstate for college at SUNY Buffalo graduating with a degree in psychology and then spent two more years in Buffalo teaching sixth grade. He attended Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University and completed his residency at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut where he met his best friend and wife, Valerie.

In 1977, newly married, Steven and Valerie relocated to West Palm Beach, FL for the sunshine, where he began his career in Obstetrics and Gynecology. During his 43 years practicing as an OB-GYN with longtime partner and friend William Casale, Steven delivered thousands of babies and cared for countless patients he counted as dear friends. He brought empathy and compassion into his daily practice and assisted friends and family who encountered illness, helping them navigate the intricacies of the medical system. He loved practicing medicine, adored his patients and claimed he never wanted to retire.

Steven was an avid reader, runner, photographer, cyclist, diner and traveler. He had a green thumb, raising beautiful orchids and bromeliads. He enjoyed going to the beach and walking along the intracoastal with his beloved dog Zoey and grand-puppy Bob.

Steven is survived by his wife, Valerie, children, Aimee (Greg) and Michael, grandchildren, Ethan and Andrew Horowitz, sister-in-law, Betsy (John) Brod and their children, Seth Brod, Jennifer (Jeff) Bernstein.

The Silverman family wants to thank everyone who prayed for Steven during his illness and recognize compassionate medical care and counsel provided by friends Dr. Bruce Moskowitz and Dr. Michael Schweitz. Steven was given excellent care and comfort by the doctors and nurses at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL who risked their lives to come to work while trying to save his life.

The Family is having private graveside services. For those who wish to honor Steven's memory, you may do so by making a contribution to the Wake Forest University School of Medicine to support the MD Class of 1974 Scholarship Fund in honor of Dr. Steven Silverman.

Wake Forest Baptist Health

Philanthropy Office

P.O. Box 571021

Winston Salem, NC 27157-1021



