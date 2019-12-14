|
Weinhouse, Steven
Steven Weinhouse, 71, of Wellington, FL, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family in the early morning of Friday, December 13, 2019.
Steven was born December 3, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY. He later served his community as a New York City Police Officer for 17 years. Once retired, he moved his family to Wellington, FL. Always an avid Yankee fan, Steve passed his love of sports to his four children through his decades long coaching of them and countless other kids in little league, baseball and softball. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family listening to music, going to the beach, taking family trips to Disney and teaching his grandchildren how to fish. Steve always kept his heart of being a community server by helping anyone in need; he knew no strangers.
Steven is survived by his wife of 46 years Denise (née Donlon) Weinhouse, his mother Ruth (née Hornfeld) Weinhouse his four children Kimberly Church, Joseph (Elizabeth) Weinhouse, Kelly (Edwin) Arocho, and Sean (Allyson) Weinhouse. He was a phenomenal grandfather to eight grandchildren Edwin, Liam, Conor, Shane, Mackenzie, Frankie, Gabriel and Benjamin. He is also survived by his sister Gale Weinhouse and his brother-in-law Ernest Donlon.
Well-wishers will be received at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 on Wednesday, December 18 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. The service will be held on Thursday, December 19 at 10:00AM.
The family is asking that In lieu of flowers donations be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Dr, Columbus, OH 43205 or bring a toy to the funeral home. There will be a donation box for collection.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019