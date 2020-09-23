Werner, Stuart L.

June 2, 1932 – September 22, 2020

Stuart Werner, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away peacefully at home with his wife of 35 years, Davideen by his side. Stuart retired from the computer services company he started in the 1980's in Washington, DC. Prior to being a pioneer in the computer industry Stuart was an architect with Werner, Dyer and Associates also in Washington, DC. Stuart served 3 years in the US Army as an Intelligence Officer. Stuart was an active member of Temple Beth David in Palm Beach Gardens. Stuart is survived by his loving and devoted wife Davideen Werner, his children Joan Werner, Susan Werner-O'Conner and husband William, Richard Werner and wife Cindy, Ed Peithman and wife Gloria, Leslie Williamson and husband Jeff, Cassandra Bailey, grandchildren Rob Werner and wife Andrea, Stacey Werner, Gene Paffrath, Stephanie Paffrath, Amanda Bailey-Irizarry and husband Antonio, Kelly Bailey and Sam Williamson and great-grandson Oliver Werner.

Services will be graveside at Beth David Memorial Gardens, Hollywood, FL 11:30AM Thursday, September 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Stuart's memory to Temple Beth David, 4657 Hood Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 or Boystown Jerusalem, 1 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10119. The family will be sitting Shiva Thursday, September 24 thru Sunday, September 27 at the Werner Residence.



