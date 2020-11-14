1/1
Stuart Mittenthal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stuart Mittenthal
Stuart Mittenthal, 88, of Palm Beach Gardens, died on November 12, 2020.
Beloved husband of Diane Mittenthal. Cherished father of James (Elyse) Mittenthal, Robert (Hilarie Sheets) Mittenthal, and Jan (David) Rosen. Loving stepfather of Drew (Andrea) Saperstein and Dana (Jon Shafner) Zatman. Proud grandfather of Paige, Sam, Owen and Charlotte Mittenthal, Matthew and Allie Rosen, Molly Zatman, Jonah Shafner, and Sarah, Jessica, Ben, Meyer, Elijah and Ryan Saperstein. Uncle of Stacey (Gary Dorf) Mickell. Dear brother-in- law of JoAnne Hamburger. Devoted son of the late Milton and the late Marian Mittenthal. Loving brother of the late Luane Mickell (the late Jerome). Survived by many other loving relatives and friends. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICES 10:00AM SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, Southfield, MI 248-569-0020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ira Kaufman Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved