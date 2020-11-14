Stuart MittenthalStuart Mittenthal, 88, of Palm Beach Gardens, died on November 12, 2020.Beloved husband of Diane Mittenthal. Cherished father of James (Elyse) Mittenthal, Robert (Hilarie Sheets) Mittenthal, and Jan (David) Rosen. Loving stepfather of Drew (Andrea) Saperstein and Dana (Jon Shafner) Zatman. Proud grandfather of Paige, Sam, Owen and Charlotte Mittenthal, Matthew and Allie Rosen, Molly Zatman, Jonah Shafner, and Sarah, Jessica, Ben, Meyer, Elijah and Ryan Saperstein. Uncle of Stacey (Gary Dorf) Mickell. Dear brother-in- law of JoAnne Hamburger. Devoted son of the late Milton and the late Marian Mittenthal. Loving brother of the late Luane Mickell (the late Jerome). Survived by many other loving relatives and friends. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICES 10:00AM SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, Southfield, MI 248-569-0020.