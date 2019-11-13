|
Sabin, Stuart Terry
Stuart Terry Sabin, a resident of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away November 4, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with incurable glioblastoma brain cancer. Stuart had been a highly decorated and beloved Palm Beach County Public High School Teacher for over 25 years before being diagnosed with this rare type of brain cancer in 2014.
After numerous surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, and clinical trials at the University of Miami Sylvester Cancer Center, he succumbed to this horrible illness.
He is survived by his wonderful wife Cindy Sabin, his twin brother Barry Marshall Sabin of McLean, VA, his younger sister Jennifer Helaine Sabin of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. In addition he is also survived by his parents Milton and Shirley Sabin of Boynton Beach, FL, and Ocean Township, NJ, as well as nieces Lara and Sophie Sabin, nephew Ian Sabin, and grandson Kyle Gleichauf.
Stuart and his twin brother Barry (born two minutes earlier) were born to Shirley Estelle Sabin and husband Milton Sabin on a snowy night in Newark, NJ, February 21, 1962. Stuart lived in West Orange, NJ until his family moved to Deal, NJ in 1967. Stuart attended Deal Elementary/Middle School from 1968-1976 with his brother Barry and sister Jennifer. Stuart and Barry then attended Christian Brothers Academy from 1976-1980. CBA as it is nicknamed is a prestigious college preparatory high school located in Lincroft, NJ. They were actively involved in the school athletically and academically. Stuart then attended The University of Miami, in Coral Gables, FL and transferred in 1982 to Dickinson College, in Carlisle, PA graduating in 1985 with a B.A. in History. He worked for Shearson Lehman Brothers in the operations division from 1985-1988. He completed his teacher certification in 1989 at Florida Atlantic University, in Boca Raton, FL and ultimately received a fellowship to Harvard University's Graduate School of Education during the summers of 2000 and 2001.
Stuart taught for many years at Palm Beach Lakes Community High School, in West Palm Beach, FL. Stuart was the Activities Director of the large high school with a student population of approximately 2800 students, and 200 faculty and staff. He was the Student Government Advisor, he coached athletics, and he was a vital part of establishing a Teacher Academy magnet Program in 1992, serving as a social studies teacher and chairman of the advisory board. He helped create a Law and Law-Related Careers Magnet Program at the school in 1995. He was nominated for the Student Council Advisor of the Year Award and was chosen in 1995 as the Student Council Advisor of the Year for the State of Florida. He was also awarded the Palm Beach County Teacher of The Year Award in 1997 from 8900 Palm Beach County Teachers. Stuart had many professionals visit his classes in order to speak with his students about various careers and state, local, and federal topics including then Governor Lawton Chiles, Governor Jeb Bush, and former Governor Claude Kirk.
He also had Nobel Peace Prize Winner Betty Williams speak to his students after the 1999 Columbine High School Shootings in Littleton, CO. The last ten years of his career were spent at Seminole Ridge Community High School, in Loxahatchee, FL where Stuart helped open the new school in 2005, teaching Economics Honors to twelfth grade students, and Holocaust Studies, as an elective class, tenth to twelfth grade students. He also taught a unique leadership class to at risk students.
Stuart also enjoyed spending summers and occasional long weekends at a property he purchased in rural, North Central Ohio making wonderful friends, neighbors, and occasional trips to Cleveland or Columbus a few hours drive away for handball matches. He and his wife and family also explored the fascinating Amish Culture and communities nearby.
In lieu of flowers, please make financial donations to local non-profit non-kill animal rescue facilities. Better yet, donate your time and volunteer, or adopt an animal from your local shelter and give it a forever home.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019