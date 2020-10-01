Sumner K. Hushing II
June 24, 1919
March 31, 2020
Sumner K. "Bud" Hushing II died at 100. He was born in the Panama Canal Zone, and reared in Illinois and Virginia during the Great Depression.
Sumner earned a law degree in 1941, just before World War II. Following his brother Bill into the Navy, Sumner first served aboard ships, then transferred to flight duty. In 1945 he became an airline pilot with Pan American until retirement in 1979 at the mandatory age of 60. During his time with PanAm he also flew in both the Berlin Airlift and Vietnam Airlift. After his retirement, Sumner spent several years in the South Pacific, finally settling in Palm Beach. In 1992 he met Adele Siegel with whom he enjoyed a remarkable partnership. Sumner was active as a board member in Palm Beach Navy League and Palm Beach Pundits and a lifetime member of the American Legion.
In the end, Sumner passed quietly, at home, and not alone, just as he had wished. In death, as in life, he "did it his way." He is survived by all three of his children, Otamay, Sumner III and Mikele, three grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter.
A Celebration of his Life will be held when time and circumstances permit.
Donations in Sumner's name can be made to the Navy League Palm Beach Council (www.NavyLeague-PBCouncil.org
).