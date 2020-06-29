Sumner Shaw

Shaw, SumnerSumner "Charlie" Shaw, 86 years young, passed quickly of Covid-19 related complications on June 27, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL. Charlie was born in Boston, MA on February 14, 1934 and raised in Chestnut Hill, MA. He attended Boston University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. Charlie married Linda Hirsch in 1961. Together they raised a family in Wayland, MA, and enjoyed an adventurous life of travel, fun and treasured time with their extended families. Preceded in death by his daughter Donna, Charlie is survived by his lifelong love and partner Linda; his sister Doris Yaffe; his children Michael, Peter and Eric and their wives Lisa, Margie and Audrey; his grandchildren Jacob, David, Nikki, Jonathan, Sammi, and Ryan, and the many nieces, nephews and close family members who adored him. Charlie was a successful real estate developer, and his legacy remains in many suburban Boston communities. An avid outdoorsman his whole life - from baseball, golf and tennis to fishing and skiing - he was always ready for an adventure and he instilled the love of the outdoors in his entire family. He was a beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was known for his engaging smile, generosity and wicked sense of humor. He touched many lives and made everyone feel as though they were family.Due to Covid-19, the family is holding a private graveside service followed by a socially-distanced Shiva.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Parkinson's Foundation based in Miami, FL."Mr. Teenager" will live in our hearts forever.