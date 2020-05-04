Johnson, Susan A.
Susan A. Johnson age 59, lover of life and nature, adventured through sickness and health of her devoted husband and son. Many can attest to the joy she spread, whether home or abroad. Susan, loving wife and mother, in her last days thought only of family and those she would leave behind. Celebration of her life will follow.
Susan A. Johnson age 59, lover of life and nature, adventured through sickness and health of her devoted husband and son. Many can attest to the joy she spread, whether home or abroad. Susan, loving wife and mother, in her last days thought only of family and those she would leave behind. Celebration of her life will follow.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020.