Pearce, Susan Ann

Susan Ann "Sue" (Holden) Pearce, resident of Lake Worth, FL, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was 62 years old. Sue was the devoted daughter of the late Carl and Verna Holden.

She is survived by her brothers, Jerry McGee of East Palestine OH, and Carl Donovan Holden of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by her nieces Roxane Love and Michelle McGee, and her nephew Mike McGee, as well as numerous friends and family in Ohio and South Florida.

Sue was an avid golfer and diver, a devoted friend, and known throughout the Palm Beaches for her bawdy good humor, quick wit, and infectious laugh.

There will be a small family memorial and a scattering of ashes at a time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers and memorial contributions, the family requests making a donation to a drug and alcohol treatment facility of your choice.



