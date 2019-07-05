Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avatar Cremation Service
818 U.S. Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
954-771-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Asprelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan B. Asprelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan B. Asprelli Obituary
Asprelli, Susan B.
Susan B. Asprelli, of Greenacres, FL, passed from this life on Monday, June 24, 2019. Susan leaves behind her loving daughter, Deborah Asprelli and grandson, Aaron Asprelli, of Derby, CT as well as her brother Peter Becker and his wife, Nancy of Madison, CT and nieces, Sherry Sweitzer of Madison, CT and Laurie Graziano of Stamford, CT. Susan also leaves behind her close friends, Lessie Kelly of Boca Raton, FL and Mary Baker of Greenacres, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 5 to July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now