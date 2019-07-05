|
Asprelli, Susan B.
Susan B. Asprelli, of Greenacres, FL, passed from this life on Monday, June 24, 2019. Susan leaves behind her loving daughter, Deborah Asprelli and grandson, Aaron Asprelli, of Derby, CT as well as her brother Peter Becker and his wife, Nancy of Madison, CT and nieces, Sherry Sweitzer of Madison, CT and Laurie Graziano of Stamford, CT. Susan also leaves behind her close friends, Lessie Kelly of Boca Raton, FL and Mary Baker of Greenacres, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 5 to July 6, 2019