|
|
Brooks, Susan Elizabeth
On October 16, 2019, at the age of 73, Susan Elizabeth Davis Brooks passed away peacefully at her home in Park City, Utah with her devoted family right by her side. Our mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend has finally found peace after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer.
Susie was born on August 20, 1946 in West Palm Beach, Florida to Dr. Harold Endicott Davis and Essie Victoria White Davis. She was the youngest of three daughters. After graduating from Palm Beach High School in 1964, she attended the University of Florida where she graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She then entered into her lifelong career of nursing, primarily at JFK Hospital in Lantana. Then in 2003, after a life spent in South Florida, she and her family moved to Park City, Utah where she continued and retired from her career as a nurse at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Susie is survived by her lifelong soul mate and husband, Edward "Butch" Marshall Brooks II, son Edward "Bear" Marshall Brooks III, grandchildren Willa and Eleanor, daughter Elizabeth Anne Brooks, grandchildren Lilly and Gator, sisters Caroline Davis Strickland and Vicci Davis Spencer, many nieces and nephews, and her brothers and sisters-in-law as well. Preceding her in death are her mother and father.
Starting as high school sweethearts, Susie shared her life with her best friend and husband by her side. After marrying December 21, 1968 Butch and Susie built an entire life together from traveling the country as newlyweds, building a farm in Loxahatchee, raising a family on Hypoluxo Island, to mountain living in Park City. At whatever stage of life, she enjoyed playing tennis, riding horses, camping, skiing, being outdoors, and spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Living in the mountains was a dream come true for Susie and Butch. There was no greater happy place for her than sitting outside their beautiful home overlooking the ski runs and lake from the front deck, watching the deer feed in their yard from the back porch, or relaxing by the fire in the hot tub. And to complete her happiness, the presence of her family and friends kept her heart full. From the many relationships she had from lifelong friends, tennis club members, colleagues, neighbors, and others, everyone saw the spark that Susie brought to life. Her beautiful red hair, bright smile, and laugh made all feel welcome and loved, yet her confidence, determination, and dedication proved her to be an integral and continual influence for all those around her. Her honest heart, logical guidance, and abundant love will be greatly missed.
Proverbs 31:25- "She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future." Her entire life, she was the perfect example of inner and outer strength, dignity, and above all, love. With every obstacle thrown in her path, she abolished it with positivity and optimism. Even in passing, she is clothed supremely in strength, her dignity unmatched by this world, and her laughter will forever echo throughout the hearts of everyone who loves her. Because of this, she will be forever.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019