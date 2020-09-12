Buck, Susan Fay

1943 - 2020

Susan died unexpectedly the evening of September 4, 2020 at UCSF due to complications that arose while in recovery following an emergency surgery. She was surrounded by her loving husband and soul mate of 47 years, Stuart Buck, and her two beloved sons William Buck and Robert Buck. Susan was born in Richmond, Virginia and grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida the third of four children.

Her adventurous spirit led her to the Bay Area in the late 1960s. She ran "Plant Ladies", a business providing and caring for plants in office buildings. She was a huge fan of Peter Townsend and the Who, and was known to hitchhike with friends from Berkeley to Portland, Oregon and beyond to hear them play. Her love of gardening, travel and cranking her music up loud continued throughout her life. In 1973, Susan was living in Berkeley, California where Stuart saw her watering her garden and was instantly smitten. Stuart and Susan lived in the Bay Area until moving to Healdsburg in 1982. They owned and operated two restaurants in Santa Rosa. Together they raised their two boys, who attended Westside Elementary School where Susan was on the board for many years.

Susan was spontaneous and loved to travel, whether packing the kids in the car for a trip to British Colombia, flying to China for a three week tour, or traveling to Florida to visit her extensive family. She was always up to accompany you on a trip or visit you no matter where you were. Susan was an amazing person, fiercely loyal, incredibly generous, and a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. More than anything else in her life Susan valued her family and friends. She always made everyone welcome in her home and encouraged those of us blessed enough to know her to "stay a little longer!"

Susan is survived by her husband and sons, daughter-in-law Saadia, beautiful granddaughter Layla, brother William Nadolna his wife Diane, brothers-in-law Clifton Buck Kauffman; Steven Buck Kauffman; William Kauffman and sisters-in-law, Mary Buck Kauffman; Virginia Chenillo; Suanne Kauffman; Andrea Block; Lise Kauffman, and a multitude of nieces and nephews in California, Florida, Canada and Mexico. She was predeceased by her father Bronislaw William Nadolna, mother Gertrude "Fifi", two sisters, Carol Love and Joan Stephens. Susan was a unique and beautiful person who loved life to the fullest. Everyone will miss her terribly.

There will be a visitation on Monday, September 14th from 1:00PM to 5:00PM at Eggan and Lance Chapel located at 1540 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, California 95401. The family is planning a Celebration of her Life for October 1, 2020.



