Susan Gayle Trenery
Susan "Susi" Gayle Trenery, 65, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at her home. Susan was born in Red Bank, and raised in Middletown, New Jersey. She was a graduate of Middletown High School and received an Associate Liberal Arts Degree from Brookdale Community College, Lincroft, New Jersey. Susan lived in Middletown for many years before moving to Florida. In Florida, Susan was employed as an Administrative Manager by Florida Power and Light and United Way. Susan left Florida to care for her mother and worked at the Visiting Nurse Association in Red Bank, New Jersey. Susan eventually returned to Florida and was employed by the Palm Beach Civic Association.
Susan was a vivacious and passionate woman and greatly enjoyed the outdoors, arts and crafts, music, animals and charity work. She was a highly accomplished artist, who re-imagined the world through a creative lens. Susan was blessed with a warm smile, friendly demeanor and was always available for a game of Bunco and Words with Friends.
Susan was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Marie Trenery. Surviving are her brother, Richard Trenery and his wife, Constance; nieces, Tiffany and Tisha; three grand-nieces, and a nephew; and, many lifelong, close friends from work and community service.
Services were private for the family at the Edgley Crematory in West Palm Beach, Florida.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
