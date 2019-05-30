Home

DAUPHIN, Susan H. Susan H. Dauphin, age 90, passed away on Friday, May 24th. Sue's end was peaceful, with family by her side. Sue is survived by her daughter Katie Collins, her son, Bill Dauphin (Anne), their daughter Mara Caelin (Derek), and Sue's great grandson Ryker Caelin, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands Vernon M. Dauphin, Jr., and Edgar D. Gates. Sue had a long career as a writer, and was also a talented artist. She will be remembered in a Celebration of Life at Vi at Lakeside Village (2792 Donnelly Dr. Lantana, FL 33462) on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM; she will be interred at Oaklawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 30, 2019
