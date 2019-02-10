|
DAVIS, Susan J. Susan "Sue" J. Davis, 71, of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at Estelle's House, Hospice of Marion County. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Sue on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00AM. The service will be at the Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Chapel, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461. Tel. 561-964-3772. Interment will follow after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Sue's memory to Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 10, 2019