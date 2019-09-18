Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
West Palm Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Werling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Jane Werling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Jane Werling Obituary
Werling, Susan Jane
Susan Jane Werling, age 68, of Palm Springs, Florida passed away September 17, 2019.
Susan was predeceased by her father, Robert Werling. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, including her mother, Bette Werling, brother, Dave Werling (Jean), niece, Kristen Haag (Michael), nephew, Andrew Werling.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11:00AM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, West Palm Beach, the Rev. Gavin J. Badway celebrant.
Inurnment will take place at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach.
Memorial gifts may be sent to: Stray No More (straynomore.org/howtohelp.htm) or Always For ALS Inc. (alwaysforalsinc.org)
Arrangements are in the care of Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now