Werling, Susan Jane
Susan Jane Werling, age 68, of Palm Springs, Florida passed away September 17, 2019.
Susan was predeceased by her father, Robert Werling. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, including her mother, Bette Werling, brother, Dave Werling (Jean), niece, Kristen Haag (Michael), nephew, Andrew Werling.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11:00AM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, West Palm Beach, the Rev. Gavin J. Badway celebrant.
Inurnment will take place at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach.
Memorial gifts may be sent to: Stray No More (straynomore.org/howtohelp.htm) or Always For ALS Inc. (alwaysforalsinc.org)
Arrangements are in the care of Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019