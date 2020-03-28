|
Jackson, Susan M.
Susan M. Jackson, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 34 years, Dave, and her sons Bill and Bobby. She is survived by her daughter, Gi (Susan) and her brother Bob. Oma leaves behind five grandsons, Richie, Josh, Jeff, Jake and Cody. Cremation is private, Sunshine Cremation Services.
Donations to Project Linus South Florida in Sue's memory would be appreciated.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020