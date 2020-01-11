|
|
Osha, Susan
Susan Bruce Osha, 62, of Jupiter, FL, passed away on December 30,2019 after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 39 years Joseph Osha and their daughter, Amanda Osha.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30AM at JupiterFIRST Church, Jupiter, FL on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or Trustbridge Hospice of Jupiter.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, 2020