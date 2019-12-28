|
Peace, Susan
01/13/1939 - 12/21/2019
Susan Lord Peace died in West Palm Beach, FL on December 21, 2019 due to complications arising from cancer treatment. She was 80.
Susan was born on January 13, 1939 in Alexandria, Egypt to her parents, Richard and Catherine Lord, who were in-country due to Richard's war-time work with General Motors. She attended Walnut Hill School in Massachusetts, and earned a degree in the History of Art from Skidmore College. As a young woman Susan worked for a number of years at the United Nations as a member of the Indian Delegation. She married William H. Peace III in 1963, and they raised a young family while William pursued a career with Westinghouse. Over the course of numerous years and quite a few moves, they settled in Fox Chapel, PA, outside of Pittsburgh. Their marriage eventually ended, and in 1992 Susan - who had returned to school - earned a Masters Degree from Duquesne University. She then went on to work for several years leading the Gateway Adult Students Program at Chatham University, and thereafter in the employ of financial consultant D.B. Root & Company. She retired in 1999 and began to split her time between her homes in Pennsylvania, West Palm Beach, FL, and Hedding, NH. In 2013, at the age of 74, she married retired Army Colonel Jack Witherell in a beautiful summertime garden service in their beloved Hedding. In the years after their marriage, Susan and Jack enjoyed spending time with their many children and grandchildren, traveling the world, playing golf and bridge with numerous good friends, and looking after one another with great love and care. Jack passed away in 2018.
Susan is survived by her children, two daughters Susan Peace-Geisel and Catherine Peace-Herring, her son William Lord Peace, and 7 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Alan Lord. She is preceded in death by her brother, Philip Lord, and her husband, Jack Witherell.
Susan will be buried in a private ceremony at West Parish Garden Cemetery in Andover, MA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hedding Athletic Association. Donations can be sent to the care of Chris Hutchins, 15 Sanborn Drive, Newfields, NH 03865; please state the donation is in Memory of Susan Lord Peace.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019