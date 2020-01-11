|
Polan, Susan
Susan Polan, a highly respected real estate professional for more than three decades, died on December 19, 2019, at the Gerstenberg Care Center, West Palm Beach, Florida. Susan will be remembered as a woman of strength, joy and compassion. She was a fighter, valiantly battling cancer over many years. She was a giver, helping countless men, women and children who will never know her name.
Susan was born October 8, 1945, to Leah Fay and Benjamin Blumberg, immigrants from Eastern Europe. They taught their first-generation American daughter the importance of working hard and giving back, themes that echoed throughout Susan's life.
Her father, a businessman and inventor, enlisted his daughter's help packing boxes and counting inventory in his plumbing supply operation. "I was the apple of his eye," she once said. "But I think he had me doing those things just to work off all my excess energy."
Susan's mother encouraged her sense of style and love of fashion. Susan favored classics, but with a nod to current trends. She could be seen in an elegant gown at a black-tie fundraiser and then in skinny orange jeans and a casual blouse while visiting friends and family. She was a timeless beauty, inside and out.
Academically ambitious, Susan studied at Brooklyn College while still in high school and received her MBA from Sarah Lawrence College. She worked as a chartist for E.F. Hutton and taught math at The Dalton School. But real estate was the great passion of her professional life.
Susan built subdivisions and bought/sold property from Palm Beach to Colorado. Snowmass was the site of a $137 million sale, her largest. One of her enduring achievements was developing the Polan subdivision in Palm Beach with then-husband William Polan. They named it Antigua Lane and dotted it with spacious luxury homes. They built other homes on the island and much-needed affordable housing in West Palm Beach and Lake Worth.
Throughout her life she balanced financial success with good works. She was a founder of the Palm Beach Recreation Center and raised money for Planned Parenthood, the American Red Cross, local hospitals, and arts organizations. Susan quietly gave of her time, too, tutoring disadvantaged students and mentoring cancer patients.
Susan was deeply grateful for the people who came into her life at just the right time. One of those angels was the late Winston Churchill, grandson of the prime minister whom she met by chance on an airplane. Both were fighting cancer, and they would go on to speak almost daily until his death in 2010. "He was my rock," she said. She also credited Gerald Goldsmith for supporting her during a very dangerous phase breast cancer.
A self-described tomboy, Susan wielded a tennis racket or sportfishing rod with equally winning results. She loved to snorkel and scuba dive and combined her passion for fitness and philanthropy in marathon bicycle races that raised thousands of dollars for . Although cancer surgeries and treatments kept her from these activities in later years, Susan never stopped moving. She accomplished by noon than most people did all day.
Through it all, Susan always saw herself as "a magnificent survivor." This was true in life and now, in death. For though her luminous physical presence will be greatly missed, she will live forever through her countless acts of kindness and contributions to the people and communities she loved.
Susan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Chase Polan and Christopher Chamberlain of Scottsdale Arizona; her son Benjamin Polan of Los Angeles, California; her sister and brother-in-law Sherrie and Howard Posner of West Palm Beach, Florida; stepsons Michael Polan and Shane Polan of Huntington, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her former husband.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020