Krupa, Susan Rae

Susan Rae Krupa (Picurro), 61 years old, died April 21, 2020 in her home after an extended illness. A native to West Palm Beach, Sue was born September 4, 1958 at Good Samaritan Medical Center. She graduated Forest Hill High School class of 1976. Sue loved to cook, even moving to Bar Harbor, ME to run a restaurant. Family and friends can attest, she showed her love most through her cooking. Family brought her back to West Palm Beach where she raised her daughter. Sue was a dedicated employee to the Palm Beach County Tax Collector for nearly twenty five years, making many loving friends along the way.

Sue enjoyed spending her free time at the beach with friends, or cheering on the Miami Dolphins! She also loved seeing her great nephew and niece, who brought her so much joy. She loved the color yellow and animals, especially golden retrievers. Sue's loving companion of eighteen and a half years, Riley, joined her May 31st after making it all the way to Colorado to see snow! Most of all she loved her family. Sue is survived by her daughter Jessica Picurro, brothers Jim (Maria) Krupa, Rick Krupa, Thomas (Susie) Krupa, cousin Deborah (Art) Loucks, and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by numerous loving friends, a true testament to her loving and giving character. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Dress For Success of the Palm Beaches.



