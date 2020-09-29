Susan Terese McCloskey
Sue McCloskey, 78, of Fort Mill, SC peacefully joined her Lord in Heaven on September 20, 2020. Her lifelong strength and spirit was demonstrated in her courageous battle with uterine cancer, which she conquered this day. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Sue was born in Teaneck, NJ on November 25, 1941.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alive Again Ministries/Fred Reid Japan, 14401 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay, FL 33158 or donate on-line at (https://www.alive-again.org/japan
). Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held in Florida at a later date. For viewing the full obituary and to add condolences, please visit the web site of Palmetto Funeral Home (www.palmettofh.com
), which will also have the announcement of the date for the Celebration of Life.