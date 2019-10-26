|
Levy, Susanne
Susanne Rosenblum Jonas Levy, resident of Pam Beach Gardens, FL, loving mother and grandmother, peacefully passed away at ninety-four years of age on October 25, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY. After obtaining degrees from Long Island University (undergraduate) and from New York University (graduate), Susanne became a college professor. She married husband Eugene Jonas on September 4, 1949, the father of her children. On May 24, 1998, Susanne married Marshall Levy.
Susanne enjoyed being active by playing tennis, golf and bridge. She enjoyed traveling and reading. Susanne was a life member of Hadasah and of Women's American Ort, a Lion of Judah and an American Contract Bridge League National Master. She was passionate about playing duplicate bridge and she loved her family and many friends. Known for possessing a sunny disposition and a bright intellect, Susanne was also known for being a "fashionista".
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Rosenblum, sister, Sybil Sloan and brother-in-law, Sherwood Sloan, husband Eugene Jonas and husband, Marshall Levy. She is survived by her sons, their wives and grandchildren respectively: son, Adam, his wife, Julie and their daughter, Alessa; son, Rodger and his wife, Linda and their sons, Aaron and Jordan; son, Michael and his wife, Amy and their daughters and son:, Samantha, Jillian and Logan; by her sister, Claire Tatelman and her brother-in-law, Harvey Tatelman; and by all of her nephews, nieces and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at Temple Israel, 1901 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1:15PM. Donations may be made to a special fund at Temple Israel that has been established in memory of Susanne.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019