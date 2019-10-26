Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverside Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
7205 West Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33446
(561) 496-7550
Resources
More Obituaries for Susanne Levy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susanne Levy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susanne Levy Obituary
Levy, Susanne
Susanne Rosenblum Jonas Levy, resident of Pam Beach Gardens, FL, loving mother and grandmother, peacefully passed away at ninety-four years of age on October 25, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY. After obtaining degrees from Long Island University (undergraduate) and from New York University (graduate), Susanne became a college professor. She married husband Eugene Jonas on September 4, 1949, the father of her children. On May 24, 1998, Susanne married Marshall Levy.
Susanne enjoyed being active by playing tennis, golf and bridge. She enjoyed traveling and reading. Susanne was a life member of Hadasah and of Women's American Ort, a Lion of Judah and an American Contract Bridge League National Master. She was passionate about playing duplicate bridge and she loved her family and many friends. Known for possessing a sunny disposition and a bright intellect, Susanne was also known for being a "fashionista".
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Rosenblum, sister, Sybil Sloan and brother-in-law, Sherwood Sloan, husband Eugene Jonas and husband, Marshall Levy. She is survived by her sons, their wives and grandchildren respectively: son, Adam, his wife, Julie and their daughter, Alessa; son, Rodger and his wife, Linda and their sons, Aaron and Jordan; son, Michael and his wife, Amy and their daughters and son:, Samantha, Jillian and Logan; by her sister, Claire Tatelman and her brother-in-law, Harvey Tatelman; and by all of her nephews, nieces and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at Temple Israel, 1901 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1:15PM. Donations may be made to a special fund at Temple Israel that has been established in memory of Susanne.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now