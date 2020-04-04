Home

Johnson's Memorial Chapel, Inc.
2015 S. Federal Highway
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 509-8136
Susie Mae Heath


1936 - 2020
Susie Mae Heath Obituary
Heath, Susie Mae
Susie Mae Heath, age 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep March 25, 2020 in Boynton Beach, FL. Susie was born January 2, 1936 in Perry, GA but called Florida home for over 60 years.
Her devoted husband of 41 years Earl C. Heath, Sr. recalls her praying the 23rd Psalm moments before the Lord called her home.
She crossed over in to Glory as she had lived…..a woman of deep and enduring Faith.
Johnson's Memorial Chapel, Boynton Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
